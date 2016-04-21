FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lakeland Industries qtrly loss per share $0.21
April 21, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries qtrly loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Lakeland Industries Inc

* Lakeland industries, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 sales declined by 19% from same period last year amid absence of emergency ebola-related orders, global economic headwinds

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly net sales from continuing operations $20.5 million versus $25.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

