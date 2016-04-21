BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 21 (Reuters) - Fcb Financial Holdings Inc

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $69.9 million

* Fcb financial holdings, inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fcb financial holdings inc says net interest income totaled $64.4 million in q1 of 2016, an increase of 4%

* Net interest margin for q1 of 2016 was 3.65%, a decrease of 4 basis points from q4 of 2015