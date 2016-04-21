FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.52
April 21, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Fcb Financial Holdings Inc

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $69.9 million

* Fcb financial holdings, inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fcb financial holdings inc says net interest income totaled $64.4 million in q1 of 2016, an increase of 4%

* Net interest margin for q1 of 2016 was 3.65%, a decrease of 4 basis points from q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

