BRIEF-Visa Inc reaches agreement to amend transaction with Visa Europe
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Visa Inc reaches agreement to amend transaction with Visa Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Visa Inc

* Visa Inc reaches preliminary agreement to amend transaction with Visa Europe

* The terms of transaction remain otherwise unchanged

* Instead of an earn-out, cash consideration payable in transaction will be increased by EUR1.75 billion

* Says “closing could extend beyond end of company’s fiscal q3”

* Deal remains subject to negotiation of definitive documentation of this amendment and regulatory approval

* Cash consideration of EUR750 million payable upon closing, and EUR1.0 billion, plus 4% compound annual interest

* Co and Visa Europe reached preliminary agreement to amend transaction agreement to eliminate earn-out portion of transaction consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

