BRIEF-Hanesbrands Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.26
April 21, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hanesbrands Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Reports First :

* Quarter financial results

* Q1 sales $1.22 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion

* Sees FY 2016 sales $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.91

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Says expects 2016 net capital expenditures to be approximately $70 million

* Says has reaffirmed its financial guidance for full-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

