BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.53

April 21 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* e*trade financial corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Darts of 165,000 during quarter, an increase of 12 percent from prior quarter

* e*trade financial corp says q1 total net revenue of $472 million increased from $439 million in prior quarter and $441 million in q1 of 2015

* e*trade financial corp says allowance for loan losses ended quarter at $322 million, down from $353 million in prior quarter

* As of march 31, 2016, consolidated tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.8 percent, compared with 9.0 percent in previous quarter

* Company ended quarter with 3.3 million brokerage accounts, an increase of 45,000 from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)