BRIEF-Boyd Gaming to acquire Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa
April 21, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming to acquire Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp :

* Boyd Gaming To Acquire Aliante Casino Hotel And Spa, Expanding Presence In High Growth Las Vegas locals market

* Says deal for $380 million

* Boyd gaming corp says expects transaction to be cash flow positive and accretive to earnings per share during its first full year of ownership

* Boyd gaming corp says transaction will be funded with cash on hand

* Says entered into a definitive agreement to acquire alst casino holdco, llc, holding company of aliante casino hotel and spa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
