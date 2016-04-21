BRIEF-Schlumberger Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV :

* Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2016 Results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $6.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.51 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share approved

* Cameron merger closed on April 1, 2016

* Capex (excluding multiclient, SPM investments and Cameron) is expected to be $2.0 billion for 2016

* Cameron capex in Q1 of 2016 was $37 million and is expected to be $200 million for 2016

* Says “our overall outlook for oil markets remains unchanged”

* Schlumberger NV says global spending reductions in 2016 are approaching 25%

* Environment expected to continue deteriorating over coming quarter given magnitude and erratic nature of disruptions in activity

* “overall outlook for oil markets remains unchanged with tightening of supply-demand balance expected to continue during rest of year”

* Quarter revenue of $1.5 billion decreased 25% sequentially

* Production in North America continues to fall as effects of decline become more pronounced

* Production in North America continues to fall as effects of decline become more pronounced

* "we are still optimistic and confident about medium term outlook for Schlumberger"