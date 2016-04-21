FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norfolk southern reports strong first-quarter 2016 results
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norfolk southern reports strong first-quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29

* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.39 billion

* Reports strong first-Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly railway operating ratio was 70.1 percent, an improvement of 8 percent over prior year

* Says railway operating expenses were $1.7 bln , down 13 percent year-over-year

* Company is now on track to achieve productivity savings of about $200 million and an operating ratio below 70 in 2016

* Norfolk Southern Corp says Q1 railway operating revenues were $2.4 billion, 6 percent lower compared with Q1 of 2015

* Norfolk Southern Corp says Q1 intermodal revenues were $522 million, down 12 percent compared with Q1 2015

* Norfolk Southern Corp says Q1 coal revenues were $349 million, 23 percent lower compared with Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
