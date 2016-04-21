BRIEF-Yum! Brands Inc announces new securitization financing facility

April 21 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! Brands Inc announces new securitization financing facility

* Bridge facility currently has outstanding borrowings of approximately $2.0 billion

* Securitization financing is expected to be comprised of at least $2.0 billion of senior term notes securitizing taco bell U.S. Royalties

* Sees proceeds of securitization financing to be used for repayment of bridge facility, payment of transaction costs related to refinancing