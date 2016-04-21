BRIEF-Lime Energy appoints Bruce Torkelson as CFO

April 21 (Reuters) - Lime Energy Co

* Lime energy appoints bruce torkelson as chief financial officer

* Lime energy co says lime energy’s current chief financial officer, mary colleen brennan, will be stepping down from her position

* Mary colleen brennan will remain with company until may 31, 2016 and will work closely with torkelson to ensure a smooth transition