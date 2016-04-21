BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco logistics start commercial operations on Bayou Bridge Pipeline

April 21 (Reuters) - Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC

* Phillips 66 partners, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics announce start of commercial operations on Bayou Bridge Pipeline

* Started commercial operations on 30-inch segment of Bayou Bridge Pipeline from Nederland, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana

* At Lake Charles, Bayou Bridge has agreed to connect to Phillips 66 Partners’ Clifton Ridge Terminal and Citgo’s Lake Charles Refinery

* In discussions with additional parties to connect to extensive existing crude oil terminalling infrastructure in region

* Bayou Bridge remains on schedule with respect to 24-inch segment to st. James

* Commercial operations for 24-inch segment are expected to begin in second half of 2017