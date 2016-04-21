FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco logistics start commercial operations on Bayou Bridge Pipeline
April 21, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco logistics start commercial operations on Bayou Bridge Pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC

* Phillips 66 partners, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics announce start of commercial operations on Bayou Bridge Pipeline

* Started commercial operations on 30-inch segment of Bayou Bridge Pipeline from Nederland, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana

* At Lake Charles, Bayou Bridge has agreed to connect to Phillips 66 Partners’ Clifton Ridge Terminal and Citgo’s Lake Charles Refinery

* In discussions with additional parties to connect to extensive existing crude oil terminalling infrastructure in region

* Bayou Bridge remains on schedule with respect to 24-inch segment to st. James

* Commercial operations for 24-inch segment are expected to begin in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

