April 21 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Ivor J. “ike” Evans to step down as executive chairman of Meritor

* Ivor J. “ike” Evans to step down as executive chairman of Meritor

* Meritor Inc says Evans will continue to serve as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)