BRIEF-Allergan buys topical dermatology company Topokine Therapeutics
April 21, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan buys topical dermatology company Topokine Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Allergan PLC

* Allergan acquires topical dermatology company Topokine Therapeutics adding non-invasive fat reduction development program

* Acquires Topical Dermatology Company Topokine Therapeutics adding non-invasive fat reduction development program

* Allergan plc says Allergan acquired Topokine Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $85 million

* Says Allergan acquired Topokine Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $85 million

* Says deal value includes success-based development and sales milestones for XAF5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
