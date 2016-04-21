FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Investors says recurring Q1 FFO $0.57 per share
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
April 21, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Investors says recurring Q1 FFO $0.57 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Weingarten Realty Investors :

* Weingarten realty increases recurring funds from operations by 9.6% and rental rates by 13.1%

* Quarterly FFO per share $0.52

* Recurring FFO for q1 of 2016 was $0.57 per share or $72.3 million

* Company reaffirms its FY guidance for recurring ffo of $2.27 to $2.31 per diluted share

* Revising its FY guidance for reported FFO to a range of $2.21 to $2.26 per share

* Revising FY guidance for reported FFO due to non-recurring deferred tax expense recognized this quarter

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

