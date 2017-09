BRIEF-HNI reports Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

April 21 (Reuters) - HNI Corp :

* HNI corporation reports double digit earnings growth for first quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 sales $501 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59

* Sees q2 sales down 4 to 7 percent

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On an organic basis, sales decreased 6.1 percent in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)