BRIEF-Seabridge Gold announces cross-border public offering of common shares
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seabridge Gold announces cross-border public offering of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Seabridge Gold Inc :

* Seabridge Gold Announces A Cross Border public offering of common shares and a concurrent c$10.8 million bought deal flow-through equity financing

* Says gross proceeds from ft offering will be used to fund 2016 exploration program at ksm project

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on bought deal basis, 450,000 flow-through common shares at price of c$24.08/flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
