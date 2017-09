April 21 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp

* Seaspan appoints David Spivak as chief financial officer

* Mark Chu will continue to serve as interim CFO until David’s arrival

* After David’s arrival, Mark will continue in his current roles as vice president, corporate development and general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)