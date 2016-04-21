FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Airlines to continue service between Haneda and San Francisco
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Airlines to continue service between Haneda and San Francisco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United Airlines applies to continue service between Haneda and San Francisco; begin service from Newark Liberty

* Airline also applied to begin serving Haneda with daily nonstop service from hub at Newark Liberty international airport

* Applied to U.S. Dot for authority to continue to provide daily nonstop service from San Francisco to Haneda airport in downtown Tokyo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

