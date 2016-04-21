BRIEF-Nevsun Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 21 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Nevsun exceeds production plan and cost guidance in Q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paid quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share

* Says sold 20,000 gold equivalent ounces from stockpiles in Q1

* Qtrly produced 34 million pounds of copper at C1 cash costs of $1.12 per payable pound sold

* Zinc expansion project continues to progress well with hot ore commissioning scheduled for late Q2 2016

* Qtrly revenue $92.4 million versus $117.2 million