BRIEF-Salazar announces delay of financing
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Salazar announces delay of financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Salazar Resources Ltd

* Salazar announces delay of financing

* Under recapitalization plan, Co to sell 2% net smelter returns royalty interest in Curipamba project for $4.8 million

* Closing of proposed US$1.1 million unit private placement financing delayed until Co, lead investor have resolved certain conditions

* Recapitalization plan has been delayed until Co and resource capital fund VI l.p. have resolved certain of conditions precedent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

