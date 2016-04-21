BRIEF-Salazar announces delay of financing

April 21 (Reuters) - Salazar Resources Ltd

* Salazar announces delay of financing

* Under recapitalization plan, Co to sell 2% net smelter returns royalty interest in Curipamba project for $4.8 million

* Closing of proposed US$1.1 million unit private placement financing delayed until Co, lead investor have resolved certain conditions

* Recapitalization plan has been delayed until Co and resource capital fund VI l.p. have resolved certain of conditions precedent