BRIEF-Cameco suspends production at rabbit lake operation in northern saskatchewan

April 21 (Reuters) - Press Release

* Cameco announces operational changes in saskatchewan and the united states

* Suspending production at rabbit lake operation in northern saskatchewan

* Production is being curtailed at cameco resources’ US operations by deferring wellfield development

* Cameco will offer affected employees exit packages

* Decided to reduce our 2016 production target at mcarthur river/key lake operation to 18 million pounds from 20 million pounds

* New wellfield development will be stopped in the us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: