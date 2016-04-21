BRIEF-Cameco suspends production at rabbit lake operation in northern saskatchewan

April 21 (Reuters) - Press Release
* Cameco announces operational changes in saskatchewan and the united states
* Suspending production at rabbit lake operation in northern saskatchewan
* Production is being curtailed at cameco resources’ US operations by deferring wellfield development
* Cameco will offer affected employees exit packages
* Decided to reduce our 2016 production target at mcarthur river/key lake operation to 18 million pounds from 20 million pounds
* New wellfield development will be stopped in the us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: