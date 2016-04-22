FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
April 22, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco reports q1 2016 results; strongly outperforms a further eroding global commercial vehicle market; maintains guidance for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $688.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $679.8 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24

* Maintains guidance for full year 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.53, revenue view $2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees in 2016 to convert between 80 and 90 percent of its performance net income attributable to company into performance free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

