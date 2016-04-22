FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell Q1 earnings per share $1.53
April 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honeywell Q1 earnings per share $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc Says Remain Committed To 2016 Full

* Honeywell reports first quarter 2016 sales of $9.5 billion; earnings up 9% to $1.53 per share

* Q1 sales $9.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.37 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* End of 2016 eps guidance range (ex-pension mtm) to $6.55 - $6.70, up 7% - 10%

* Honeywell international inc says q1 segment margin 18.1 percent versus. 18.7 percent

* Qtrly aerospace segment sales $3.71 billion versus $3.61 billion

* Sees fy 2016 segment margin 18.9% - 19.3%

* Honeywell international inc sees 2016 sales $40.3 billion to $40.9 billion

* Year core organic sales growth and free cash flow outlook

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $40.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

