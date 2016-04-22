BRIEF-Honeywell Q1 earnings per share $1.53

April 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc Says Remain Committed To 2016 Full
* Honeywell reports first quarter 2016 sales of $9.5 billion; earnings up 9% to $1.53 per share
* Q1 sales $9.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.37 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* End of 2016 eps guidance range (ex-pension mtm) to $6.55 - $6.70, up 7% - 10%
* Honeywell international inc says q1 segment margin 18.1 percent versus. 18.7 percent
* Qtrly aerospace segment sales $3.71 billion versus $3.61 billion
* Sees fy 2016 segment margin 18.9% - 19.3%
* Honeywell international inc sees 2016 sales $40.3 billion to $40.9 billion
* Year core organic sales growth and free cash flow outlook
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $40.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)