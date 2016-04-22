FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.22
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Capital Bank Financial Corp

* Capital bank financial corp. Reports 1q gaap and core eps of $0.22 and $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income declined $0.7 million to $61.4 million from $62.1 million for q4 of 2015

* Qtrly net interest margin for q1 of 2016 was 3.64%, a decline of six basis points sequentially

* Net charge-offs for q1 of 2016 were $1.1 million, down from $2.3 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
