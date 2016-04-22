BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q1 EPS $2.37 excluding items

April 22 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell

* Q1 earnings per share $2.37 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $2.48 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $2.37 from continuing operations

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says qtrly sales and other operating revenues $6,743 million versus $8,185 million

* Q1 revenue view $7.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says during q2 refinery will operate at reduced rates as we repair damage from an april fire

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says refining and oxyfuels businesses have started to benefit from seasonal margin improvements

* As we look forward to remainder of q2, “significant amount” of industry capacity will be offline in both u.s. And asia for maintenance

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says within our system, we have begun maintenance turnaround and 800 million pound ethylene expansion at corpus christi

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says at corpus christi, expect to ramp up toward full utilization of expanded capacity during q3

* Lyondellbasell says expect to ramp up toward full utilization of expanded capacity at corpus christi during q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )