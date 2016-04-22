FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q1 EPS $2.37 excluding items
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q1 EPS $2.37 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell

* Reports First Quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $2.37 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $2.48 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $2.37 from continuing operations

* Lyondellbasell reports first-quarter 2016 earnings

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says qtrly sales and other operating revenues $6,743 million versus $8,185 million

* Q1 revenue view $7.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says during q2 refinery will operate at reduced rates as we repair damage from an april fire

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says during q2 our refinery will operate at reduced rates as we repair damage from an april fire

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says refining and oxyfuels businesses have started to benefit from seasonal margin improvements

* As we look forward to remainder of q2, “significant amount” of industry capacity will be offline in both u.s. And asia for maintenance

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says within our system, we have begun maintenance turnaround and 800 million pound ethylene expansion at corpus christi

* Begun maintenance turnaround and 800 million pound ethylene expansion at corpus christi

* Lyondellbasell industries nv says at corpus christi, expect to ramp up toward full utilization of expanded capacity during q3

* Lyondellbasell says expect to ramp up toward full utilization of expanded capacity at corpus christi during q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.