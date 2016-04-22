FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trecora expects increase in Q1 earnings from Amak following settlement
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trecora expects increase in Q1 earnings from Amak following settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Trecora Resources

* Trecora Resources expects increase in first quarter earnings from Amak following settlement with former Amak mine contractor

* Equity investment, al masane al kobra mining co reached positive settlement with former operator of mine in saudi arabia

* Trecora’s equity in amak’s earnings is expected to be approximately $5.0 million for quarter ended march 31 , 2016

* Settlement includes q1 reduction in previously accrued operating expenses of $16.2 million that will offset q1 operating losses

* Expected to benefit company’s qtrly diluted earnings per share in range of $0.12 to $0.14 after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
