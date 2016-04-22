BRIEF-OFG bancorp reports Q1 share $0.24

April 22 (Reuters) - Ofg Bancorp Says Q1 Net Charge

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Ofg bancorp reports 1q16 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Offs of loans (excluding acquired loans) declined to 1.30% from 1.67% in 4q15

* Ofg bancorp says q1 provision for loan losses fell 18.6% from 4q15’s adjusted amount

* Ofg bancorp says q1 puerto rico investment securities balance fell 62.2% to $6.7 million

* Ofg bancorp says q1 tangible book value per common share increased to $14.68 from $14.53, and tce ratio increased to 9.50% from 9.10%