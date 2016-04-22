FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beneficial Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.07
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beneficial Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Beneficial Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Beneficial bancorp, inc. Announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Beneficial bancorp inc says tangible capital to tangible assets totaling 19.64% at march 31, 2016 compared to 21.04% at december 31, 2015

* Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.0%, to $32.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Net interest margin was 2.87% for q1 of 2016 compared to 2.84% for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
