BRIEF-McDonald's reports Q1 earnings per share $1.23

April 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp

* McDonald’s reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.23

* Qtrly global comparable sales increase of 6.2%

* Comparable sales for international lead segment increased 5.2% for quarter

* Q1 total revenue $5,903.9 million versus $5,958.9 million last year

* In high growth segment, Q1 comparable sales increased 3.6%

* Excluding impact of strategic charges, earnings per share in constant currencies increased $0.26 or 26% for the quarter

* Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.04 on diluted earnings per share for quarter

* Q1 revenue view $5.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In U.S., Q1 comparable sales increased 5.4%, fueled by ongoing popularity of all day breakfast and introduction of mcpick 2