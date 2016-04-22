FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McDonald's reports Q1 earnings per share $1.23
April 22, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-McDonald's reports Q1 earnings per share $1.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp

* McDonald’s reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.23

* Qtrly global comparable sales increase of 6.2%

* Says in U.S., Q1 comparable sales increased 5.4%

* Comparable sales for international lead segment increased 5.2% for quarter

* Q1 total revenue $5,903.9 million versus $5,958.9 million last year

* Says in U.S., Q1 comparable sales increased fueled by ongoing popularity of all day breakfast

* In high growth segment, Q1 comparable sales increased 3.6%

* Excluding impact of strategic charges, earnings per share in constant currencies increased $0.26 or 26% for the quarter

* Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.04 on diluted earnings per share for quarter

* Q1 revenue view $5.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In U.S., Q1 comparable sales increased 5.4%, fueled by ongoing popularity of all day breakfast and introduction of mcpick 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
