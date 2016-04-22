BRIEF-Gentex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.28

April 22 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp
* Gentex reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales $405.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $404.6 million
* Sees 2016 total light vehicle production 13.75 million
* Company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in future depending on macroeconomic issues