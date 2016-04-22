BRIEF-Rice Midstream increases quarterly distribution

April 22 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners Lp

* Rice midstream partners increases quarterly distribution

* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2100 per unit for q1 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit