BRIEF-China Automotive divests Fujian Qiaolong Special Purpose Vehicle Co.

April 22 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems

* China automotive systems announces divestment of fujian qiaolong special purpose vehicle co., ltd.

* Terms of transaction include a cash payment of rmb 20 million and repayment of a rmb 34 million loan by fujian qiaolong to caas

* Longyan huanyu has pledged its 51% equity interest in fujian qiaolong as security for repayment of loan obligation

* Unit sold 51% equity control position in fujian qiaolong special purpose vehicle to longyan huanyu emergency equipment technology co