April 22 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments

* Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces filing of a preliminary prospectus and agreements to acquire thirteen seniors housing and care properties

* Co agreed to acquire eleventh property located in hanover park, illinois for $34.1 million , excluding transaction costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)