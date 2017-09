April 22 (Reuters) - Republic First Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Republic First Bancorp, Inc. reports deposit growth of 19%; total revenue increases by 24%

* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $13.7 million

* Qtrly net interest income $11.3 million versus $9.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $13.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S