BRIEF-Ball reaches agreement with Ardagh for the sale and purchase of divestment assets
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ball reaches agreement with Ardagh for the sale and purchase of divestment assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball reaches agreement with Ardagh for the sale and purchase of divestment assets

* Deal for approximately $3.42 billion

* Says will sell seven Rexam metal beverage can plants, one Rexam end plant in U.S.,eight ball beverage can plant

* Says expects to close on its proposed offer for Rexam by end of June 2016

* Says after acquisition of Rexam will be able to achieve net annual cost synergies in excess of $300 million by end of third financial year

* Says will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in u.s. With global headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado

* Will sell select metal beverage can assets, support locations and functions in Europe , Brazil and United States to Ardagh group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
