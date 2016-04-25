FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constellium's Jean-Marc Germain expected to be appointed CEO
April 25, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Constellium's Jean-Marc Germain expected to be appointed CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Constellium Nv

* Constellium’s board to nominate Jean-Marc Germain as an executive director at the company’s annual general meeting

* Jean-Marc Germain expected to be appointed as chief executive officer of Constellium

* Says Jean-Marc Germain will succeed Pierre Vareille, who announced in march 2016 his desire to retire as CEO of company

* Says until Jean-Marc Germain starts assuming his duties, Pierre Vareille will remain in his current role

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
