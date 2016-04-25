FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Changyou Q1 non-GAAP net income per fully-diluted ADS was $0.58
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:30 AM / in a year

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Changyou Q1 non-GAAP net income per fully-diluted ADS was $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and 4th bullet point to say Q1 adj profit attributable to Changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ADS was $0.58, not $0.5)

April 25 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million

* Changyou reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue $130 million versus i/b/e/s view $129.5 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ADS was US$0.58

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com limited to be between us$30 million and US$35 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP fully diluted income attributable to Changyou.com limited per ADS to be between US$0.56 and US$0.65

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

