BRIEF-Autocanada enters financing arrangement with PPH Holdings

April 25 (Reuters) - AutoCanada Inc

* AutoCanada announces financing agreement

* Says entered into a financing arrangement with PPH Holdings Inc

* AutoCanada will provide a participatory loan to PPH

* Funds will be used by pph to fund purchase of 60 pct of Southview Acura

* AutoCanada’s anticipated return will be approximately equal to 60 pct of net income of Southview Acura

* Transaction was reviewed and approved by AutoCanada's independent members of board of directors