BRIEF-Unity Bancorp reports quarterly earnings $0.31/shr

April 25 (Reuters) - Unity Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Unity bancorp reports 41 pct increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.48 including items

* Qtrly net interest income increased 12.1 pct compared to prior year’s quarter

* Qtrly net interest margin declined to 3.48 pct this quarter compared to 3.64 pct in prior year's quarter