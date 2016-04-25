FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KKR & Co. L.P. reports q1 results
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KKR & Co. L.P. reports q1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp

* Kkr & co. l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, after-tax economic net loss per adjusted unit $0.65

* Kkr & co lp says kkr’s private equity portfolio and the investments on kkr’s balance sheet depreciated 0.9% and 5.4%, respectively, in the quarter

* Gaap net loss for q1 2016 $329.9 million

* Book value per adjusted unit was $10.79 as of march 31, 2016 compared to $12.19 per adjusted unit as of march 31, 2015.

* Says “the first quarter of 2016 was a challenging environment with pronounced volatility across global capital markets”

* Kkr & co lp says as of mar 31, 2016, aum and fee paying aum were $126 billion and $94 billion, respectively, up 17% and 9% compared to mar 31, 2015

* Kkr & co lp qtrly net income per unit $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unrealized, mark-to-market declines in some “larger balance sheet investments” negatively impacted reported economic net income this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
