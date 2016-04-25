BRIEF-LabCorp says q1 adjusted share $2.02

April 25 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Says Remains On Track To Deliver Cost Synergies Of $100 Mln Related To Acquisition Of Covance Through 3

* Laboratory corporation of america holdings announces 2016 first quarter results and raises 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $1.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.02

* Q1 revenue $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.19 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.55 to $8.95

* Laboratory corporation of america holdings says raises 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 net revenue growth of 8.5% to 10.5% over 2015 net revenue of $8.51 billion

* 2016 free cash flow of $900 million to $950 million, an increase of approximately 24% to 31% over prior year

* year period ending 2017

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.71, revenue view $9.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: