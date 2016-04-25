BRIEF-Nam Tai Property reports Q1 loss of $0.01 per share

April 25 (Reuters) - Nam Tai Property Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Nam Tai Property Inc reports Q1 2016 results
* Has been no progress on search for suitable joint venture partner in this quarter
* Continue with land development projects mainly by relying on external professional firms
* “Based on current timetable and progress, we do not foresee any immediate difficulties in permit application process”
* Internal team working closely with WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff, Currie & Brown and Ronald Lu and partners