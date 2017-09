April 25 (Reuters) - City Holding Co

* City holding company announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Increased quarterly dividend from $0.42 per quarter to $0.43 per quarter

* Tax equivalent net interest income decreased $0.1 million, or 0.3%, from $29.4 million during q4 of 2015 to $29.3 million during q1 of 2016