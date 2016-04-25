FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals announces U.S. License agreement for NATESTO
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals announces U.S. License agreement for NATESTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus announces u.s. License agreement for natesto

* Acerus is eligible to receive payments of up to us$37.5 million based on achievement of certain sales milestones

* Under terms of agreement, acerus will receive a non-refundable upfront fee of us$8.0 million

* Acerus will oversee manufacturing of natesto(reg) and receive a tiered supply price for product

* Aytu entered into separate subscription agreement to purchase 12.2 million shares of acerus on a private placement basis at c$0.207

* Acerus pharmaceuticals says signing of an agreement providing aytu bioscience inc with exclusive rights to market natesto in united states

* To use us$3 million proceeds from immediate upfront payment, subscription agreement to retire part of existing senior secured indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
