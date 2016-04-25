BRIEF-Capital Power reports Q1 adj. earnings c$0.33/shr

April 25 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corporation

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.33

* Capital power reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital power corporation says remain on track to meet $380 to $430 million annual financial target range

* On march 24, 2016, capital power gave notice to terminate its role as buyer of acquired sundance ppa effective march 24, 2016

* Qtrly revenue $341 million versus $358 million

* Recorded a non-cash pre-tax loss of $53 million ($46 million post-tax) with respect to derecognition of acquired sundance ppa in quarter

* Q1 revenue view c$324.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)