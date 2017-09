April 25 (Reuters) - Fibrocell Science Inc

* Sats receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for for FCX-013 for the treatment of localized scleroderma

* Says expect to submit an investigational new drug application for FCX-013 to fda in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)