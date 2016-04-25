BRIEF-Tribune Publishing Co confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Gannett

April 25 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co

* Tribune publishing confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from gannett

* Tribune publishing co says on receiving april 12 proposal, co communicated gannett that board would engage advisors to assist it in reviewing proposal

* Says board is now engaged, with assistance of its advisors, in a thorough review

* Board will respond to gannett as quickly as feasible

* Finalizing engagements with goldman, sachs & co. And lazard as financial advisors and kirkland & ellis llp as legal advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)