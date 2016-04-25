FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Core-Mark to buy Pine State Trading Company's convenience unit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Core-Mark to buy Pine State Trading Company's convenience unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

* Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Pine State Trading Company’s convenience division

* Transaction is structured as an all-cash asset acquisition

* Mark Holding Company -purchase price is estimated to be approximately $112 million, predicated on value of certain assets to be determined at closing

* No debt or significant liabilities are being assumed in transaction

* Core-Mark will fund purchase with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility

* Mark Holding Company - expects to invest approximately $3.1 million in start-up, due diligence and conversion costs in connection with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.