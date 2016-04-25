FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii Corp posts Q1 earnings $1.16/shr
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii Corp posts Q1 earnings $1.16/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Bank Of Hawaii Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $1.16

* Bank of Hawaii Corporation first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for q1 of 2016 was $106.0 million, up $1.3 million

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48per share

* Board of directors increases share repurchase authorization $100 million

* New dividend an increase of $0.03 per share from $0.45 per share dividend declared in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
