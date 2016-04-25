BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc names Joseph Papa to be CEO and chairman

April 25 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant names Joseph C. Papa to be chairman and chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals

* Says Papa is expected to join Valeant by early May

* Papa, who will also join Valeant’s board of directors, will succeed Michael Pearson

* Papa will succeed J. Michael Pearson, who is expected to remain as CEO and a director until Mr. Papa arrives at Valeant

* Says PAPA will join Valeant from Perrigo Company Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: